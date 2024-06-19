ADVERTISEMENT

BLS E-Services to acquire 55% stake Aadifidelis Solutions 

Published - June 19, 2024 01:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

BLS E-Services Ltd (BLSE) said it had entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), to acquire a 55% controlling interest in Aadifidelis Solutions Pvt. Ltd (ASPL) and its affiliates for an enterprise value of about ₹190 crore. 

BLSE will make an upfront investment of about ₹71 crore (primary and secondary) with the balance being deferred payment linked to achievement of milestones in FY25, the company said in a statement. “The acquisition will be an all-cash deal. The transaction will be completed in Q2 FY25,” it added.

Operating through a hub-and-spoke model, with a comprehensive pan-India presence in 17 States and Union Territories, ASPL’s network of over 8,600 channel partners source loan enquiries, which will align with BLSE’s portfolio of Business Correspondents-led citizen-centric last mile banking services, it further said.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman, BLSE, said, “This strategic move will unveil a plethora of cross-selling opportunities while integrating specialised loan processing and distribution services into our portfolio, reinforcing the prominent position we hold in delivering last-mile banking services.”

