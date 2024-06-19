GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BLS E-Services to acquire 55% stake Aadifidelis Solutions 

Published - June 19, 2024 01:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

BLS E-Services Ltd (BLSE) said it had entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), to acquire a 55% controlling interest in Aadifidelis Solutions Pvt. Ltd (ASPL) and its affiliates for an enterprise value of about ₹190 crore. 

BLSE will make an upfront investment of about ₹71 crore (primary and secondary) with the balance being deferred payment linked to achievement of milestones in FY25, the company said in a statement. “The acquisition will be an all-cash deal. The transaction will be completed in Q2 FY25,” it added.

Operating through a hub-and-spoke model, with a comprehensive pan-India presence in 17 States and Union Territories, ASPL’s network of over 8,600 channel partners source loan enquiries, which will align with BLSE’s portfolio of Business Correspondents-led citizen-centric last mile banking services, it further said.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman, BLSE, said, “This strategic move will unveil a plethora of cross-selling opportunities while integrating specialised loan processing and distribution services into our portfolio, reinforcing the prominent position we hold in delivering last-mile banking services.”

Related Topics

company information

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.