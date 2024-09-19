BLS E-Services ties up with SBI General Insurance to offer insurance products

BLS E-Services has tied up with SBI General Insurance to offer a range of insurance products directly to customers across India.

This tie up is aimed at broadening access to key insurance offerings, such as ‘Hospicash’, vehicle insurance, personal accident insurance, and shop insurance, leveraging BLS’s extensive network.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman, BLS E-Services in a statement said, “This collaboration represents a pivotal moment in our journey towards financial inclusion. By bringing insurance products, we are not just facilitating transactions – we are empowering individuals and businesses also to secure their futures with confidence.”

Priya Kumar, Business Head, SBI General Insurance, said, “This collaboration will allow us to gather real-time insights into customer needs, driving product innovation and setting new benchmarks in customer-centric insurance services.”