BLS E-Services sets IPO price band at ₹129-135

January 24, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MUMBAI

BLS E- Services Ltd. has announced to open its initial public offering (IPO) of Equity Shares on Tuesday, January 30. The total issue size of equity shares of face value ₹10 each comprises of fresh issue of up to 2,30,30,000 equity shares (excluding Pre-IPO placement undertaken of 11,00,000 equity shares). The IPO will close on Thursday, February 1.

The price band of the issue has been fixed at ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 108 equity shares and in multiples of 108 shares thereafter. The company proposes to utilise net proceeds from fresh issue of equity shares to strengthening its technology infrastructure to develop new capabilities and consolidating its existing platforms; funding initiatives for organic growth by setting up of BLS Stores; achieving inorganic growth through acquisitions; and general corporate purposes. This Equity Shares are being offered through the red herring prospectus of the Company dated January 23, 2024 filed with the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana (“ROC”).

The Equity Shares offered through this Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the BSE Limited (“BSE”) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”). For the purpose of the issue, National Stock Exchange of India Limited shall be the designated stock exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.