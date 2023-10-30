Blackstone to acquire majority stake in Care Hospitals

October 30, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

U.S. private equity firm Blackstone on Monday said it is acquiring a majority stake in Care Hospitals from a fund belonging to global alternative asset management firm TPG.

Separately, Care Hospitals, which has presence in Aurangabad, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Indore, Nagpur, Raipur and Visakhapatnam, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in KIMSHEALTH, a private healthcare organisation in Kerala that operates under KIMS Healthcare Management. The addition will create one of largest hospital platforms in the country--23 facilities across 11 cities and have more than 4,000 beds.

This will be Blackstone’s first investment in India’s healthcare services sector, Blackstone Private Equity MD Ganesh Mani said. “We seek to grow the platform organically and through acquisitions,” he said.

TPG, whose shareholding in Care Hospitals is through Evercare Health Fund, will retain a significant minority stake in the combined platform. KIMSHEALTH will continue under the leadership of its founder and CMD Dr. M.I.Sahadulla. Home-grown PE firm True North will sell its entire stake in KIMSHEALTH India as part of the transaction, Blackstone said in a release without mentioning financials of the deals.