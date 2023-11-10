HamberMenu
Black Box turns Q2 net profit of ₹32 crore

November 10, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Black Box Ltd. of the Essar Group reported second-quarter net profit stood at ₹32 crore compared with a net loss of ₹23 crore in the year-earlier period.

Revenue during the quarter remained almost unchanged at ₹1,574 core compared with ₹1,562 crore 

Sanjeev Verma, Whole Time Director, Black Box said, “We have reported strong improvement in EBITDA margins and overall profitability owing to cost rationalisation program and improved productivity yields. Our project order book in North America continues to be robust on the back of order wins in excess of $80 million during the quarter.” 

“Our business model remains resilient and each of our business segments continue to gain traction which gives us the confidence to deliver better performance over the coming quarters,” he said.

Deepak Kumar Bansal, Executive Director and Global Chief Financial Officer of Black Box, said, “Order book continues to be strong, however, we have exited some of the low-revenue customers account who do not have future growth potential and were a drag on margins.

“Our strong focus on profitability over the last few quarters has started yielding positive results and we are confident that this improvement trajectory should continue in the future as well,” he added.

