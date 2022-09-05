Biz2X ties up with TradeIndia to extend finance to MSMEs

Special Correspondent Mumbai
September 05, 2022 21:53 IST

Biz2X, a digital-lending SaaS platform, has tied up with TradeIndia, a B2B e-commerce platforms to provide financing solutions through its financial product Maadhyam to SMEs and the MSMEs.

With this arrangement, TradeIndia will provide finance to its B2B SMEs digitally, including loan servicing with facilities like line of credit, invoice-based financing, and will digitally undertake credit monitoring, repayment, and collections management of these financial products.

Vineet Tyagi, Chief Technology Officer, Biz2X, said, “We want to take the financial sector forward especially for the SMEs in India. We have a decade’s experience in helping banks and financial institutions globally to digitally reach out to small businesses.”

Sandip Chhettri, CEO, TradeIndia said, “Capital denial is one of the challenges that prevent MSMEs to take an entrepreneurial plunge. With the launch of a series of financing solutions for these businesses, we look forward to helping customers addresses their emerging business needs.”

