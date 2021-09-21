Biz2Credit to hire over 150 staff

Biz2Credit, an online marketplace for small business funding, has announced plans to hire over 150 employees to strengthen its technology team. The hiring will be across various positions, including entry, mid and senior-level positions, the firm said.

Currently, it has 200 employees in its technology team in India.

Vineet Tyagi, CTO & Head of Operations, Biz2Credit India, said, “We are hiring to meet the demands of existing and new business wins. Despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, we have recorded growth, thus we need a skilled pool of talent who can deliver.”

“This hiring is very crucial for our next growth phase,” he added.