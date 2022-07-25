Biz2Credit announces employee stock ownership plan for over 500 India employees

Biz2Credit, an online marketplace for small business funding, said it had announced an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) worth $500,000 for more than 500 full-time employees in India.

“This is a progressive and inclusive scheme which will cover almost 100% of the workforce, rewarding people for their commitment and contribution to the organisation,” the firm said.

Rohit Arora, CEO & co-founder, Biz2Credit & Biz2X, said, “Our ESOP plan is an attempt to reward our employees’ commitment and for the role they play in helping the organisation achieve its long-term objectives.”

“The ESOP plan reflects our company’s priorities and balances key financial measures with individual performance and tenure considerations. We have announced the ESOP plan to allow our employees to participate in the organisational success.”