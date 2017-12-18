Bitcoins: five lakh HNIs to get notices

Widening its probe into bitcoin investments and trade, the Income Tax (I-T) department is set to issue notices to 4 to 5 lakh high networth individuals (HNI) across the country who were trading on the exchanges of this unregulated virtual currency.

The taxman had conducted surveys at nine such exchanges last week to check instances of tax evasion. The department, official sources said,1 found that out of the estimated 20 lakh entities registered on these exchanges, about 4-5 lakh were “operational” and indulging in transactions and investments.

Bitcoin, a virtual currency, is not regulated in the country.