Bisleri forays into UAE market

February 21, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bottled water brand Bisleri International has forayed into the overseas market in collaboration with Gulf-based Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group to make its brands available in the UAE. The manufacturing and bottling of Bisleri and Vedica will be undertaken by Emirates Drinking Water, a part of the Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group.

The association will help strengthen Bisleri International’s presence across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, the company said.

Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said “The UAE market indicates healthy growth projections with a noticeable appetite for Indian brands and products. Bisleri holds a strong connect with the Indian diaspora living in the region. UAE is a beginning to our expansion plans, and we are committed to increasing our presence overseas.”