Bisleri aims to more than double its turnover to ₹5,000 cr.

August 26, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

Bottled water brand Bisleri International has drawn up plans to more than double its turnover to ₹5,000 crore by FY2026, said a senior official.

“Last year, we did a turnover of ₹2,300 crore and our vision is to touch ₹5,000 crore by FY2026 with a compound annual growth rate of 25%. The plan was delayed by couple of years due to the pandemic,” said Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. in an interaction.

Asserting that the work has just begun, he said non-water segment will contribute 10% of total turnover by FY2026.

As part of the plan, Bisleri will be making its maiden foray into the overseas market (United Arab Emirates) by rolling out Bisleri packaged drinking water during October.

“We have entered into a three-way manufacturing contract with UAE-based Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group and one more firm. The manufacturing and bottling will be done by Emirates Drinking Water company. Bisleri will do the marketing, while distribution by the third firm,” he said.

“It is a big market for drinking water. Though it is fragmented with several small players, it offers huge opportunity. There is no RO water plant there and we are betting big on the Indian diaspora for growth,” he said.

According to him, Bisleri will be using all distribution channels such as premium, general and modern trade stores along with HoReCa and e-commerce platforms to offer two SKUs in 500 ml and 1.5 litres.

Asked about expansion, he said Vedica, the Himalayan spring water, will be unveiled soon. The company will also enter other markets in the neighbourhood.

Mr. Malhotra said that Bisleri has tied-up with non-cricket sports events with an aim to be the country’s hydration expert.

Over the last one year, Bisleri was successful in increasing its market share in the South by partnering with blockbusters and popular regional movies and by launching limited edition bottles.

“We have to speak to the youth and GenZ in their language to increase our market share. We have been doing it successfully,” he said.

