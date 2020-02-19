Birla, Mittal meet FM as AGR pressure mounts

Amid mounting pressure to pay off their adjusted gross revenues-related dues, both Vodafone Idea chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Mittal said that the government needed to ensure sustainability of the telecom sector, which had been reeling under stress for over three years now. He, however, did not share any details of the meeting.

A senior government official aware of the meeting told The Hindu that the two telecom chiefs met the Finance Minister separately.

Mr. Mittal, who also met Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash on Wednesday, said, “The telecom sector has been under stress for three-and-a-half years. This industry is vital to the nation’s digital agenda and for many other industries that ride on it... employment, government taxes... The only thing that the government now really needs to focus on is how to ensure sustainability of the sector.”

On AGR dues, he said the Supreme Court was dealing with the matter and the company was responding to it. “We have already made [part] payments... we have made a statement that we are working on the calculations,and as soon as it is ready,” Mr. Mittal added.