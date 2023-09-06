HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Birla Corp to increase cement capacity to 25 MT by 2025-26

The current capacity utilisation of Mukutban, which has an installed production capacity of 3.9 million tones, stands at 40-45%

September 06, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

Birla Corporation, the flagship Company of the M.P. Birla Group, is planning to increase cement production to 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by the end of financial year 2025-26.  The existing capacity of Birla Corporation headed by Harsh V. Lodha stands at about 20 MTPA.  The company is planning to ramp up its production capacity from a greenfield cement plant at Mukutban near Nagpur, setting up a setting up a second clinker unit at Maihar in Madhya Pradesh and constructing new grinding units in north India.

 “With the commissioning of Mukutban we have virtually ring-fenced our core market of Central India – which we can service seamlessly from our six plants, namely Maihar, Satna, Kundangunj, Raebareli, Chanderia and, now, Mukutban,” Mr. Lodha told shareholders during the 103rd annual general meeting of the company here on Tuesday. The strategic location of these plants and standardisation of product quality allows us to interchange source of supplies to maximise realisation and serviceability for our customers, the Birla Corporation Chairman added. 

 Mr. Lodha also spoke about the challenges with the cement plant and added soon after it was commissioned in April 2022, “we ran into headwinds of exorbitantly high power and fuel prices, triggered by Ukraine–Russia war”. 

The current capacity utilisation of Mukutban, which has an installed production capacity of 3.9 million tonnes, stands at 40-45%.  With the extended project completion time resulting in the cost of the plant going up by ₹300 crore, primarily on account of interests during construct, the Mukutban project came at a cost of ₹2,744 crore. 

“We are working on exit target this year of 2 lakh metric tonnes and next year it will ramped up to 2.5 lakh metric tonnes,” Birla Corporation managing director and chief executive officer Sandip Ghose told reporters in a media conference post AGM.

 Mr. Ghosh added that the company plans to raise its EBITA to ₹850 per tonne by this fiscal end from ₹664 per tonne at the end of the first quarter which would come from higher capacity utilisation and optimisation of cost and sale. 

On the raw material and energy security front, the company officials said that limestone from Mukutban mines and the limestone from other mines would also come at a low price. The company has been allotted captive coal mines of Bikram and Marki Barka. While mining at Bikram is expected to start later in this financial year, Marki Barka mine is expected to be operational in the financial year 2025-25. “Once operational, these mines will not only lead to savings in the fuel cost but also provide a high degree of fuel security to the company.  With the commissioning of these coal mines, we would have one of the highest sources of captive fuel for kiln [more than 55 %] in the industry — insulating us from vagaries of the market,” Mr. Lodha said. 

Related Topics

Kolkata / industrial production

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.