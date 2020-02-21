Birla Carbon develops mobile app to help customers make relevant choice

MUMBAI

21 February 2020 22:40 IST

Birla Carbon Ltd. of the Aditya Birla Group has developed a mobile app to enable its customers to make relevant choices out of a range of products and solutions the company offers.

Called ‘Birla Carbon App,’ the app will provide a complete portfolio of solutions across tyres, rubber, plastics, inks, coatings and other niche industries. It has a ‘Solutions Guide’ which will help its customers to chose the best carbon black alternatives for their specific industry.

The app, which will be launched at the Tire Technology Expo 2020, also has a hardness calculator tool which provides guidance on comparative carbon black loading levels for rubber compound formulation development.

“Once the customer identifies their needs through the app, they will be directed to product brochures and then to reach out to Birla Carbon experts,” the company said.

Santrupt B. Misra, CEO, Birla Carbon said, “Birla Carbon’s market leadership is premised on many thrust areas such as digital internet of things and sustainability. Digital enablement of business processes will be our approach to creating superior customer experience and innovation.”