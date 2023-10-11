HamberMenu
Birla Carbon completes acquisition of Nanocyl, to drive growth in battery materials

October 11, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Birla Carbon, a manufacturer and supplier of carbon solutions, said it completed the acquisition of Nanocyl SA, a global leader in multi-wall carbon nanotubes (MWCNT’s) based in Sambreville, Belgium. 

The acquisition expands Birla Carbon’s presence in the energy systems market, creating a leadership position in material critical to Lithium Ion battery performance along with other conductive applications, the company said.

Santrupt Misra, Group Director, Birla Carbon; Director, Chemicals & Director, Group H.R., Aditya Birla Group, in a statement said, “Birla Carbon has been nurturing a number of innovation opportunities in its effort to realise its multi-prong sustainability agenda.” 

“The acquisition of Nanocyl is a clear step towards executing its strategy in that direction. We hope that this partnership will enable Birla Carbon to be a significant player in the emerging energy systems space.” he said.

“Aditya Birla Group has been concentrating on investing in sustainability and circularity-driven initiatives led by innovation in order to be future-ready,” he added.

