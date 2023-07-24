HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bird has flown as Musk, Twitter CEO Yaccarino say 'X' logo is here

July 24, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - STOCKHOLM

Reuters
The new logo of Twitter is seen on Elon Musk’s Twitter account on an iPhone as the old Twitter logo is displayed on a MacBook screen in Galway, Ireland July 24, 2023.

The new logo of Twitter is seen on Elon Musk’s Twitter account on an iPhone as the old Twitter logo is displayed on a MacBook screen in Galway, Ireland July 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Elon Musk and Twitter Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino unveiled a logo for the social media platform on Monday that featured a white ‘X’ on a black background as a replacement for the familiar blue bird symbol.

“X is here! Let’s do this,” tweeted Ms. Yaccarino, and also posted a picture of the logo projected on the company’s offices in San Francisco.

Both Ms. Yaccarino's and Mr. Musk's Twitter handles feature the X logo, although the Twitter blue bird is still visible across the platform.

Musk said on a post on Sunday he wanted to change Twitter’s logo and polled his millions of followers whether they would favour changing the site’s colour scheme from blue to black.

He posted a picture of a stylised X against a black outer space-themed background. He also referred to the “interim X logo”.

Ms. Yaccarino, the former advertising chief at NBCUniversal who started as Twitter CEO on June 5, has taken over when the social media platform is trying to reverse a plunge in advertising revenue.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.