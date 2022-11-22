Bira 91 parent raises $70 million from Japan’s Kirin Holdings

November 22, 2022 11:01 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - Mumbai

“We believe that Bira 91 has the potential to premiumize Indian beer through innovation by brewing the highest quality products for the country’s consumers,” said Mr. Hiromasa Honda

The Hindu Bureau

Bira 91, the premium beer company said it’s parent has raised $70 million in Series D funding, in a round led by Japanese beer company Kirin Holdings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The funds will be deployed to expand production capacity by commissioning new breweries and expanding Bira 91’s existing facilities.

The capital will also be utilised to increase the company’s distribution footprint across the country and internationally, and further bolster its product development and innovation capabilities, the company said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hiromasa Honda, Managing Director, Kirin Holdings Singapore, said, “We believe that Bira 91 has the potential to premiumize Indian beer through innovation by brewing the highest quality products for the country’s consumers. We also believe that over the long term, Bira 91 has the potential to break out internationally as a global brand.”

Ankur Jain, CEO, and Founder, B9 Beverages said, “Our intent to create a brand “Imagined in India, for the world”, with a strong, world-class manufacturing base in India has accelerated tremendously because of our partnership with Kirin.”

Trending

  1. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict
  2. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  3. Three persons killed as goods train rams into a railway station in Odisha
  4. No more Air Suvidha form for international arrivals from November 22
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Netherlands squad and schedule

“As we look forward to drive strong growth in revenue, market share, and profitability over the next few decades, we are excited to deepen this long-term partnership further,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US