Bira 91 parent raises $70 million from Japan’s Kirin Holdings

November 22, 2022 11:01 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - Mumbai

Bira 91, the premium beer company said it’s parent has raised $70 million in Series D funding, in a round led by Japanese beer company Kirin Holdings.

The funds will be deployed to expand production capacity by commissioning new breweries and expanding Bira 91’s existing facilities.

The capital will also be utilised to increase the company’s distribution footprint across the country and internationally, and further bolster its product development and innovation capabilities, the company said.

Hiromasa Honda, Managing Director, Kirin Holdings Singapore, said, “We believe that Bira 91 has the potential to premiumize Indian beer through innovation by brewing the highest quality products for the country’s consumers. We also believe that over the long term, Bira 91 has the potential to break out internationally as a global brand.”

Ankur Jain, CEO, and Founder, B9 Beverages said, “Our intent to create a brand “Imagined in India, for the world”, with a strong, world-class manufacturing base in India has accelerated tremendously because of our partnership with Kirin.”

“As we look forward to drive strong growth in revenue, market share, and profitability over the next few decades, we are excited to deepen this long-term partnership further,” he added.