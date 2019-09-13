Biocon signs pact to sell 3 drugs in China

Biopharmaceuticals company Biocon has signed a license and supply agreement with a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings (CMS) for three different generic formulation products.

Under this 10-year agreement, Biocon would be responsible for the development, manufacturing and supply of the products, while CMS would take care of registration and commercialisation of these products in Greater China, said a Biocon statement.

Arun Chandavarkar, CEO and joint MD, Biocon, said: “This collaboration will allow us to take our U.S.-approved generic formulations to patients in China, allowing us an early entry into the world’s second-largest, and rapidly-growing generics market.”

This development was in line with Biocon’s long-term generic formulations strategy and expands its generic formulations business footprint to the pharmaceuticals market in China, the second largest pharmaceutical market in the world. Also, the total addressable market size for these three products in Mainland China is about $ 0.8 billion, as per recent IQVIA data.

“Biocon’s generic formulations business is built on the back of company’s strong portfolio of complex and differentiated APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients).We have commenced multiple programmes to build a robust pipeline of technology-intensive molecules for global markets. We have already commercialised a few products under its own label in the U.S.,” said the company.