Biocon shares slump 6% after U.S. FDA inspection classification of Malaysian arm’s insulin facility

October 18, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Biocon shares ended more than 6% lower on Wednesday in the wake of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) classifying, post-inspection, the insulin manufacturing facility of the drugmaker’s step-down Malaysian subsidiary as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

Biocon Sdn Bhd. has received a communication from the regulator pursuant to July cGMP inspection of its insulin manufacturing facility in Johor, Malaysia. The U.S. FDA had determined the inspection classification as OAI, a “status that may cause delay and/or withholding of pending product approvals or supplements from the facility,” Biocon said in a filing.

The development saw Biocon shares ending 6.21% lower on BSE at ₹238.55 each. One of the three classifications issued, OAI means regulatory and/or administrative actions are recommended. No Action Indicated (NAI) and Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) are the other two classifications.

A leader in insulin production Biocon said it did not expect the development to have a material impact on the manufacturing and distribution of the company’s commercial products for the U.S. market and remains committed to bringing high-quality and affordable medicines to patients. It said a comprehensive corrective and preventive Action (CAPA) plan had been submitted to the U.S. FDA in response to observations from the July inspection and “believe we are on track to complete all actions as committed. The company will continue to engage with the agency to understand any outstanding concerns and work closely to address them expeditiously,” it said.

On July 21, in a filing, Biocon had said U.S. FDA conducted two cGMP inspections at the insulin manufacturing facility in Malaysia, encompassing biologics drug substance, drug product units and quality control laboratories, as well as the delivery devices unit. At the conclusion of the inspections, U.S. FDA had issued a Form 483 with six observations for drug substance, drug product units and quality control laboratories as well as two observations for the delivery devices unit.

These observations primarily relate to enhancing operational procedures and strengthening training programme. The inspections did not identify any data integrity breaches or systemic non-compliance, it had said.

