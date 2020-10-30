Biocon ranked among top five biotech employers globally

Biocon Ltd, a Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company, has been ranked among the Top 5 Global Biotech Employers for 2020 in the U.S.-based Science magazine’s annual‘Science Careers Top 20 Employers’ list, a statement from Biocon said.

The other top pharma employers in the list are Regeneron, Alnylam, Incyte and Syngenta.

With this ranking, Biocon has moved up from No. 7 in 2018 and No. 6 in 2019 and to No.5 this year, ahead of global pharma companies like Novo Nordisk, Roche, Eli Lilly,Abbott, Novartis, Pfizer etc.

The company has consistently among the top global employers for eight consecutive years, since its debut on the list in 2012.

According to the Top Employers Survey of approximately 7,600 respondents from across the world this year, Biocon’s ranking was based on three key attributes: ‘innovative leader in the industry,’ ‘is socially responsible’ and ‘has loyal employees,’ the statement added.

This year, the survey was held from March 3 through May 3, when companies globally a were grappling with quarantines and lockdowns in response to COVID-19.

Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “We are delighted to be ranked among the Top Five Global Biotech Employers by Science Magazine. The ranking is a recognition of the passion that our employees bring to the job, which allowed us to run essential and critical manufacturing, quality and supply operations with reduced staffing despite the severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, thus minimising the impact on patients and partners. Their commitment also enabled us to rapidly develop novel therapeutics for the deadly coronavirus and serve humanity by fighting COVID-19.”