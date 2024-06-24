GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Biocon firm receives approval from EMA to make Bevacizumab for Europe

Published - June 24, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Biocon Biologics Ltd. (BBL), a global, integrated biosimilars company and a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., has received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to manufacture biosimilar Bevacizumab at its new, world-class, multi-product monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) drug substance facility at Bengaluru.

This approval would provide significant additional capacity to address patients’ needs across markets in Europe. Bevacizumab is used to treat health conditions like colorectal cancer, lung cancer, and ovarian cancer, as per the company.

The Bengaluru facility has previously been approved to manufacture biosimilar Trastuzumab in September 2022. Biocon said that EMA has also renewed its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate of compliance for its biosimilar manufacturing facility in Bengaluru and its insulin facility in Malaysia following routine GMP inspections. These certificates were issued by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), Ireland, on behalf of EMA, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.