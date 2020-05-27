Biocon Biologics gets DCGI approval for emergency use of CytoSorb

Biocon Ltd., an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company, on Wednesday said its subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received approval for a device CytoSorb to reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines (indicator of pain) levels in confirmed CoVID-19 patients.

A statement from Biocon said, Biocon Biologics has been granted licence for emergency use of CytoSorb in public interest by the Indian health regulator to treat CoVID-19 patients over 18 years of age. The licence will be effective until the control of the CoVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Studies have shown that CoVID-19 patients who develop serious complications experience a ‘cytokine storm’ (an overprotective immune response), also called Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), which leads to excessive inflammation, organ failure and death. “The goal of CytoSorb therapy is to reduce cytokine storm and the deadly inflammatory response through blood purification so that this injury may be mitigated or prevented,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon.

Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw, added: “As a science-led organisation, Biocon’s endeavour is to provide innovative solutions to patients to address their unmet needs. CytoSorb is an in-licensed unique device that reduces cytokine storm in critically ill patients and was introduced by Biocon in India in 2013. Since then many patients undergoing organ transplant and sepsis treatment have benefited from it.”