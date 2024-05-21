Biocon arm’s copy of ophthalmology drug gets U.S. FDA nod

Biocon Biologics has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval for its first-to-file application for Yesafili, an interchangeable biosimilar that is a close copy of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Eylea.

A vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor, it is used to treat different types of ophthalmology conditions, and the approval marks the Biocon subsidiary’s entry into ophthalmology therapeutic area in the U.S.

The product is highly similar to Eylea, with data showing Yesafili has comparable quality, safety and efficacy to Eylea. An interchangeable product is a biological product approved based on data demonstrating it is highly similar to an FDA-approved reference product and there are no clinically meaningful differences between the products.

$5.89 billion sales in 2023

In the U.S., sales of aflibercept were about $5.89 billion in 2023. There are 19.8 million Americans living with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in the U.S., the firm said in a release on Tuesday.

“The U.S. FDA approval of Yesafili (aflibercept) as the first interchangeable biological product to Eylea is a milestone for Biocon Biologics. Yesafili is approved for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy,” CEO and MD Shreehas Tambe said.

Biocon Biologics expansion into the ophthalmology therapeutic area in the U.S. follows approval in Europe in September 2023 and the United Kingdom in November 2023. The company has secured a launch date in Canada of no later than July 1, 2025, under the terms of a settlement agreement, the firm said.

