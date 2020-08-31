Biocon arm introduces Semglee in U.S.

Biocon arm Biocon Biologics India and Mylan introduced Semglee (insulin glargine injection) in vial and pre-filled pens to help control high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with type 1 and 2 diabetes, in the U.S.
Semglee, which received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), has an identical amino acid sequence to Sanofi’s Lantus and is approved for the same indications, as per a company statement.
“The availability of Semglee provides another treatment option for patients living with diabetes in the U.S. We rigorously compared Semglee to the reference insulin glargine in participants with type 1 and 2 diabetes and found that Semglee yielded similar (non-inferior) glycemic results in both groups,” said Dr. Thomas Blevins, M.D., lead investigator for the INSTRIDE clinical trials.
“The U.S. launch of Semglee takes us closer to realising our aspiration of reaching one in five insulin-dependent people with diabetes worldwide,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon.
The company has been expanding affordable access to biosimilar insulins to patients in Japan, Australia, Europe, India and other emerging markets. In the U.S. They will offer Semglee at a wholesale price of $147.98 per package of five 3ml pens and $98.65 per 10ml vial, representing the lowest WAC (wholesale acquisition cost) for any long-acting insulin glargine after a list-price discount of 65%, as per a statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath