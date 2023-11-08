HamberMenu
Biocon arm inks ₹366-cr. deal with Eric Lifesciences to divest dermatology, nephrology branded formulations business units

November 08, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Biocon Biologics Ltd. (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon, has entered into a definitive agreement with Eris Lifesciences (Eris) for divesting its dermatology and nephrology branded formulations business units in India for ₹366 crore, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The transaction is a ‘slump sale’ that will enable a seamless transfer of the product brands and employees associated with these businesses, according to the company. Total transaction value of the divestment included working capital conveyed as part of the deal and represents an accretive multiple of 4x on revenues and 22x on EBITDA, Biocon said in a release.

“This divestiture of non-core assets allows us to unlock value within our branded formulations portfolio in India and sharpen focus on our core therapy areas such as diabetes, oncology, and immunology,” said Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics.

About 120 employees of these two business units would transition to Eris. The divestment is expected to close by the end of this month.

