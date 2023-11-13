Biocon arm gets MHRA nod for ophthalmology biosimilar

November 13, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Biocon subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received marketing authorisation from the U.K.’s Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Yesafili, a biosimilar of Aflibercept.

An ophthalmology product, Yesafili is highly similar to the reference product Eylea (aflibercept). Data show that it has comparable quality, safety and efficacy to Eylea, the company said. Aflibercept brand sales in the U.K. were $790 million, it said, citing MAT June 2023 IQVIA numbers).

The approval will enable the company to address the needs of patients impacted by macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy in the U.K., the company said. The MHRA nod follows a marketing authorisation approval from the European Commission for the European Union (EU) in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yesafili is intended for treatment of neovascular (wet AMD) age-related macular degeneration, visual impairment due to macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion, visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema and visual impairment due to myopic choroidal neovascularisation, Biocon said in a release. On Monday, shares of the parent company closed 3.17% lower at ₹227.35 apiece.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.