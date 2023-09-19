HamberMenu
Biocon appoints Peter Bains as Group CEO

September 19, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Biocon has appointed Peter Bains as the Group CEO with effect from September 18, 2023. Mr. Bains will report to Group Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the biotechnology firm said in a statement.

Mr. Bains, accordingly, stepped down from his role on the Biocon Board as an Independent Director to assume the new responsibility. He has a comprehensive understanding of the Biocon Group, having led Syngene for five years, taking it through its very successful IPO in 2015, the company said.

“Biocon is entering a dynamic phase of growth for its three core businesses, Biocon Biologics, Biocon Generics and Syngene, and for the Group as a whole,” said Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw.

