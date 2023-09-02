HamberMenu
Biocon acquires Eywa Pharma's U.S. plant for $7.7 mn

Oral solid dosage manufacturing facility has potential for capacity expansion of up to 2 billion tablets/capsules per year

September 02, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of the campus of Biocon Ltd. near Electronic City in Bengaluru.

File photo of the campus of Biocon Ltd. near Electronic City in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: G.R.N. SOMASHEKAR

Biotechnology major Biocon on Saturday said its unit had acquired Eywa Pharma Inc.'s oral solid dosage manufacturing facility in the U.S. for $7.7 million (more than ₹63 crore).

Biocon Generics Inc. has acquired Eywa's ranbury-based plant effective September 1, 2023, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.

As part of the acquisition, the existing workforce of the facility will transition into Biocon Generics Inc.

The facility has the potential for capacity expansion of up to 2 billion tablets/capsules per year.

"The acquisition of this U.S. FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) approved facility, our first in the U.S., will complement Biocon's existing manufacturing capabilities and strengthen our foothold in [that country]," Biocon Managing Director and CEO Siddharth Mittal said.

The acquisition will also enable the company to add oral solid dosage capacities for new products earlier than originally planned and ensure continuity of supply through the diversification of manufacturing infrastructure, he added.

"Our focus will be on integrating the acquired facility expeditiously and expanding our portfolio in the region," Mr. Mittal said.

