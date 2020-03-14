Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

14 March 2020 07:01 IST

The billionaire and his wife Melinda run one of the world's largest charities, the Gates Foundation.

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, who made the company one of the world's most valuable technology firms, stepped down from the board on Friday to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.

The billionaire and his wife Melinda run one of the world's largest charities, the Gates Foundation, which has billions in assets and funds global health programmes to combat disease and poverty.

Gates quit his full-time executive role at Microsoft in 2008 and remained as chairman of the board till 2014. Since then he has been a board member.

Advertising

Advertising

“I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change,” Gates said in a LinkedIn blog on Friday.

Microsoft announced separately on Friday that Gates stepped down from its board.

“It's been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years,” Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said.