Business

Bill Gates exits Microsoft board

Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates stepped down from the board on Friday to focus on philanthropic work related to global health, education and climate change.

The billionaire and his wife Melinda run one of the world’s largest charities, the Gates Foundation, which has billions in assets and funds global health programmes to combat disease and poverty.

Mr. Gates quit his full-time executive role at Microsoft in 2008 and remained as chairman of the board till 2014.

Since then he has been a board member. Gates also stepped down from the board of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., where he has served since 2004.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2020 10:00:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/bill-gates-exits-microsoft-board/article31070329.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY