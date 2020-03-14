Bill Gates exits Microsoft board

Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates stepped down from the board on Friday to focus on philanthropic work related to global health, education and climate change.

The billionaire and his wife Melinda run one of the world’s largest charities, the Gates Foundation, which has billions in assets and funds global health programmes to combat disease and poverty.

Mr. Gates quit his full-time executive role at Microsoft in 2008 and remained as chairman of the board till 2014.

Since then he has been a board member. Gates also stepped down from the board of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., where he has served since 2004.