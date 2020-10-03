Big Billion Days will help create lakhs of indirect jobs: Flipkart

Firm ropes in kiranas for six-day sales event starting Oct. 16

E-tailer Flipkart on Saturday said its six-day annual sales event ‘The Big Billion Days’ is scheduled to commence from October 16. The event is expected to create more than 70,000 direct jobs and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs as more sellers, artisans, and brands gear up to fulfil consumer demand, Flipkart said.

The company has onboarded thousands of new merchants on its platform in the last six months and offered them the required hand-holding, the e-tailer said in a statement.

Flipkart said consumers would be able to avail a 10% instant discount on purchases through SBI debit and credit cards. The offers also come with a no-cost EMI option from Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and other bank credit/debit cards. Flipkart has also partnered with Paytm to offer cashback to consumers paying through the Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI.

The Walmart unit said it had expanded its kirana onboarding programme to include more than 50,000 kiranas, who would help undertake the last-mile deliveries to consumers in more than 850 cities.

“Through strong partnerships with brands and sellers, we have tapped into the power of interconnected businesses and technology to bring consumers a wide range of products at great prices at their doorstep this festive season,” CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.