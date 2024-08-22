ADVERTISEMENT

BIETC inaugurates unit on Devanahalli campus

Published - August 22, 2024 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Boeing India Engineering & Technology Centre (BIETC) on Thursday inaugurated Building 2 (B2) of the BIETC campus in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. The B2 section of the campus will feature advanced Boeing Research & Technology and Boeing Test and Evaluation laboratories, collaborative workspaces, a medical centre, and a creche facility, among others.

Built at an investment of ₹1,600 crore, this is Boeing’s largest such investment outside the U.S. It included two buildings, B1, and B2, and accommodates Boeing India’s engineering and technology workforce. Through this campus, Boeing aims to enhance engineering and technology capabilities to support advanced aerospace and defence work in India and around the world, the company said in a statement.

