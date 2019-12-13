Bids invited to hold spectrum e-auction

The Department of Telecommunications has invited bids from agencies to conduct the e-auction of spectrum, expected to take place in the first half of 2020.

The Centre will be putting over 8,500 MHz of spectrum across bands such as the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz and 3300-3600 MHz, worth nearly ₹5 lakh crore, up for bidding.

This will also be the first time that airwaves to be used for 5G will be auctioned.

The winner will design, structure and implement the auction process , advise on setting the rules for the bidding and develop an optimum auction plan, among other things.