Bids invited by resolution professional for sale of Go First

July 10, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Go First’s Resolution Professional has invited an expression of interest from investors and buyers in the airline.

A newspaper advertisement from the RP, Shailendra Ajmera, appointed by Go First’s Committee of Creditors said interested players must submit their expression of interest by August 9.

The advertisement said that the airline has 4,200 employees and the total revenue from operations of Go First in the financial year 2021- 2022 was ₹4,183 crores.

A provisional list of prospective resolution applicants will be released on August 19 and the last date of submission to that list will be August 24. Go First suspended flight operations in May and is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process.