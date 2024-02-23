February 23, 2024 12:57 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (CleanMax) and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) have signed a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement for the generation and supply of renewable energy from a 45.9 MW solar-wind captive power project under a SPV named Clean Max BIAL Renewable Energy Private Limited.

The partnership is an expansion of the existing relationship between CleanMax and BIAL.

The captive power project has been set up in a solar-wind farm at Jagaluru in Karnataka, that is owned and operated by CleanMax. The farm has 36 MW of solar power and 9.9 MW of wind power plants.

Solar and wind plants combine two of the fastest growing renewable energy technologies owing to their complementary nature. These power plants provide reliability of continuous power supply and help effectively manage the consumption load.

An estimated requirement of 90 million units of energy (kilo watt hours) on an annual basis, is being planned to be sourced from the captive renewable energy power plant. The project will ensure annual supply of approximately 58.3 million units of solar power and 31 million units of wind power utilising the existing grid infrastructure.

The initiative will yield approximately 90 GWh of renewable energy annually with a CO2 reduction of 642 lakh kg [64,200 metric tonnes]. This is equivalent to planting approximately 11 lakh trees annually.

The Jagaluru wind-solar farm in Karnataka has a total capacity of 290 MW and is expected to cut down approximately 54,88,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

