Bhookha Haathi plans to raise $2 million

The money will be used to fund capex and market expansion plans

Start-up Bhookha Haathi Hospitality Private Ltd is planning to raise up to $2 million to meet capex and market expansion plans, a top executive said.

"After raising some capital recently, we are now talking to investors for second and third round of funding. The funds will be deployed in capital expenditure for production and for market expansion and new product introduction," said Abhimanyu Rishi,Co-founder & CEO.

"We want expand our presence in an additional 16 to 19 cities apart from introducing our products in Mumbai and UP," he said

The firm produces and retails a dry-fruit and nut refresher which is marketed as a replacement for gutkha, pan masala and other mouth fresheners that are either harmful and/or full of additives, preservatives and added sugar.

"The product priced at ₹2 per 2 gram pack, helps in solving ths problem of tobacco chewing. By 2050 we plan to reduce the consumption of tobacco by more than 50%," he said.

The firm has also come out with caffeine-free chickpea filter coffee which helps in improving digestion and functions of the nervous system, managing blood pressure and diabetes, he said.