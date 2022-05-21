BHEL returns to black, posts ₹912-cr. net profit in Q4
Revenue rises ₹8,182 crore
State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Saturday returned to the black, posting ₹912.47 crore consolidated net profit in the March quarter, backed by higher income.
The company had reocrded a loss of ₹₹1,036.32 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income during January-March 2022 rose to ₹8,181.72 crore from ₹7,245.16 crore. Expenses dipped to ₹7,091.29 crore compared with ₹8,644.28 crore.
The board of the company also approved a final dividend of ₹0.40 per share for FY22.
"The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic globally caused disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. It impacted the company's operations during the FY2021-22, which recouped progressively," Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.