BHEL returns to black, posts ₹912-cr. net profit in Q4

Revenue rises ₹8,182 crore

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Saturday returned to the black, posting ₹912.47 crore consolidated net profit in the March quarter, backed by higher income.

The company had reocrded a loss of ₹₹1,036.32 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income during January-March 2022 rose to ₹8,181.72 crore from ₹7,245.16 crore. Expenses dipped to ₹7,091.29 crore compared with ₹8,644.28 crore.

The board of the company also approved a final dividend of ₹0.40 per share for FY22.

"The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic globally caused disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. It impacted the company's operations during the FY2021-22, which recouped progressively," Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said.