November 08, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - New Delhi

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported a consolidated net loss of ₹238.12 crore for September quarter of 2023-24.

The company had logged a profit of ₹12.10 crore in the year-earlier period, a BSE filing showed.

Total income dipped to ₹5,305.38 crore in the quarter from ₹5,418.74 crore in the same period year earlier.

The company had also reported a consolidated net loss of ₹343.89 crore in April-June period this fiscal year.