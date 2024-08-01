BHEL Q1 net loss widens to ₹211.4 crore

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on July 31 reported the widening of its consolidated net loss to ₹211.40 crore for the June quarter, on account of higher expenses.

It had clocked ₹204.70 crore loss for the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company’s total income rose to ₹5,581.78 crore from ₹5,117.20 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses stood at ₹5,874.98 crore as against ₹5,409.47 crore a year ago.

BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India.

