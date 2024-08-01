ADVERTISEMENT

BHEL Q1 net loss widens to ₹211.4 crore

Updated - August 01, 2024 12:45 am IST

Published - August 01, 2024 12:12 am IST - New Delhi

BHEL reports ₹211.40 crore net loss in June quarter due to higher expenses, total income rises

PTI

BHEL clocked ₹204.70 crore loss for the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on July 31 reported the widening of its consolidated net loss to ₹211.40 crore for the June quarter, on account of higher expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

It had clocked ₹204.70 crore loss for the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

Fifty years ago | BHEL to make oil rigs with U.S. collaboration

The company’s total income rose to ₹5,581.78 crore from ₹5,117.20 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses stood at ₹5,874.98 crore as against ₹5,409.47 crore a year ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US