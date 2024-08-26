GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BHEL bags ₹11,000 cr. Adani power projects 

Published - August 26, 2024 11:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) has secured orders valued more than ₹11,000 crore for two thermal power projects planned by Adani Power in Rajasthan and another by its subsidiary Mahan Energen in Madhya Pradesh.

The contract is to supply boiler, turbine and generator and associated auxiliaries along with control and instrumentation and supervision of erection and commissioning for the three power projects - 2x800 MW each, based on supercritical technology, State-owned BHEL said on Monday in a filing upon signing the contract with Adani Power and Mahan Energen on August 25.

While the two projects of Adani Power will be in Rajasthan’s Kawai (Phase-II and Phase-III), its subsidiary’s project will come up in Mahan (Phase-III), Madhya Pradesh.

BHEL said the supplies would be completed in 49 and 52 months for Kawai Phase-II and III respectively; and 55 months for Mahan Phase-III.

Related Topics

power (infrastructure) / coal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.