Bhatia unveils social video messaging firm

Bengaluru

17 November 2021 22:16 IST

Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has unveiled a social video messaging platform, ShowReel. The firm aims to empower people to achieve their true potential by democratising free access to mentors and would link job-seekers with companies struggling to find talent, the company said. ShowReel aims to drive real value for job seekers and companies alike, said Mr. Bhatia.

