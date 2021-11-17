Business

Bhatia unveils social video messaging firm

Special Correspondent Bengaluru 17 November 2021 22:16 IST
Updated: 17 November 2021 22:16 IST

Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has unveiled a social video messaging platform, ShowReel. The firm aims to empower people to achieve their true potential by democratising free access to mentors and would link job-seekers with companies struggling to find talent, the company said. ShowReel aims to drive real value for job seekers and companies alike, said Mr. Bhatia.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Business
Read more...