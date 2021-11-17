Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has unveiled a social video messaging platform, ShowReel. The firm aims to empower people to achieve their true potential by democratising free access to mentors and would link job-seekers with companies struggling to find talent, the company said. ShowReel aims to drive real value for job seekers and companies alike, said Mr. Bhatia.
Bhatia unveils social video messaging firm
Special Correspondent
Bengaluru,
November 17, 2021 22:16 IST
