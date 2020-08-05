Bharti to widen cloud services for enterprises with AWS pact

Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will join forces to develop the Indian telecoms firm’s cloud business, allowing it to offer a wider range of products to its enterprise clients, the two companies said on Wednesday.

Bharti said it currently serves more than 2,500 large enterprises and more than a million emerging businesses with its product portfolio, including Airtel Cloud, a multi-cloud product and solutions business. Airtel Cloud will build an AWS Cloud Practice supported by AWS Professional Services, as well as develop ‘differentiated’ Airtel Cloud products and capabilities leveraging AWS services, Airtel’s data centre capabilities, and Airtel’s network and telecoms offerings, the company said. “Airtel customers will benefit from an integrated sales, consulting, and support approach from both companies, and improved security, scalability, and cloud management capabilities,” it added.

The public cloud services market in India is expected to be worth $7.1 billion in 2024, up from $3.4 billion this year, according to International Data Corp.

Airtel customers will get sales and support from both companies.

(With Reuters inputs)