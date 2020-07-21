Bharti renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

NEW DELHI

21 July 2020 22:39 IST

Bharti Airtel has renewed its pan-India managed services partnership with Swedish telecom gear Ericsson. Under the three-year deal, Ericsson will deploy the latest automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance Airtel’s mobile network performance and customer experience. Ericsson will also manage Airtel’s network operations centre and field maintenance activities across India, according to a joint statement from the companies. However, financial details of the deal were not disclosed. “The agreement builds on the 25-year collaboration between Ericsson and Airtel in India and will use Ericsson’s global capabilities in AI-based data-driven automated technology upgrades to boost Airtel’s network performance and operational efficiency,” they added.

Advertising

Advertising