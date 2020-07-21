Business

Bharti renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Bharti Airtel has renewed its pan-India managed services partnership with Swedish telecom gear Ericsson. Under the three-year deal, Ericsson will deploy the latest automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance Airtel’s mobile network performance and customer experience. Ericsson will also manage Airtel’s network operations centre and field maintenance activities across India, according to a joint statement from the companies. However, financial details of the deal were not disclosed. “The agreement builds on the 25-year collaboration between Ericsson and Airtel in India and will use Ericsson’s global capabilities in AI-based data-driven automated technology upgrades to boost Airtel’s network performance and operational efficiency,” they added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2020 10:40:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/bharti-renews-pan-india-managed-services-partnership-with-ericsson/article32154035.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY