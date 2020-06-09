Business

Bharti raises stake in Robi Axiata

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said its subsidiary has acquired an additional 6.3% stake in Robi Axiata — the second largest telecom operator in Bangladesh — from NTT Docomo for an undisclosed sum.

Following the move, Bharti International’s (Singapore), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, shareholding in Robi Axiata increased to 31.3% from the 25% now, the firm said.

“...Bharti International (Singapore) Pte. Ltd... directly and through its affiliate entities... has acquired an additional 6.3% stake in Robi from NTT Docomo Inc. and its group entities,” it said.

The acquisition of the ordinary shares of Robi from Docomo is done at a mutually-agreed valuation. “The said valuation is non-material and not disclosed herein due to reasons of confidentiality,” it added.

Robi is the second largest mobile network operator in Bangladesh. It is a subsidiary company of Axiata Investments (Labuan) Limited, which is also a subsidiary of the leading Asian telecom giant, Axiata Group Berhad, based in Malaysia.

