Bharti repays ₹138 cr. of DBT amount

Bharti Airtel has returned ₹138 crore worth Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) amount to the original bank accounts of 55.63 lakh customers, according to National Payments Corporation of India sources. This follows a crackdown by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on the ‘misuse’ of Aadhaar holders’ details shared for a specific purpose such as verifying mobile connections and bank accounts.

UIDAI, which had temporarily barred Bharti Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank from conducting Aadhaar-based verification of mobile customers as well as payments bank clients, has now given the company time till January 10, 2018, to conduct eKYC, subject to conditions.

UIDAI sources said its prompt action in these case showed that any telcom company, corporate, bank or individual service provider cannot go scot-free if it violated Aadhaar Act and regulations or tweaked the e-KYC authentication process to misuse customers’ sensitive data.

eKYC facility cannot be allowed to be misused by any company as any such act would subvert India’s digital stride and UIDAI would not allow it, they added.

In its order, UIDAI said Bharti Airtel shall use the e-KYC and authentication service only for the purpose of re-verification and issuance of SIM cards and shall not use it for obtaining consent of the Aadhaar holder for opening bank accounts, wallet, DTH or any other goods or services.

NPCI sources have confirmed that funds in the remaining Airtel Payments Bank accounts of the customers are also being transferred.

Meanwhile, the UIDAI has requested Reserve Bank of India and Department of Telecom to conduct an audit of Bharti Airtel Limited with respect to their systems, processes, applications, documentations and any other relevant aspects to ensure that the company is in compliance with their licence conditions. The matter will be considered again by the UIDAI on January 10. In the meantime, the e-KYC licence key of Airtel Payment Bank Limited shall remain deactivated until further notice, sources said.

“Further to our statement dated December 16, 2017, we would like to confirm that the UIDAI has allowed Bharti Airtel to resume Aadhaar based e-KYC services. We continue to engage with the authorities,” said a Bharti Airtel spokesperson.