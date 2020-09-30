Bharti launches cybersecurity solutions for business customers

Special CorrespondentNEW DELHI

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday launched ‘Airtel Secure’, a suite of cyber security solutions for business customers, as part of which it also announced its ‘Security Intelligence Centre’ built with an investment of about ₹100 crore.

The company also announced strategic partnership with giants such as Cisco, Radware, VMWare, and Forcepoint to offer services ranging from endpoint protection, securing networks and applications, email protection to cloud DDOS protection.

The company said as businesses shift processes to cloud and digital platforms to serve their customers better, they are also encountering increasing incidents of sophisticated cyber-attacks that can come from anywhere and have the potential to severely disrupt operations.

It added that India, which is now the world’s second largest internet market, ranks fifth globally when it comes to incidents of cyber-attacks and frauds. The Indian cyber security market is expected to cross $13 billion by 2025, as per the Data Security Council of India.

“At Airtel, we constantly ask our customers what more can we do to help them in their digital transformation journeys. Through these conversations, we have heard that cyber security is a critical requirement. Airtel Secure has been built to serve this need,” Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said.

Airtel’s Security Intelligence Centre is located in the National Capital Region, and is supported by a team of 150 cybersecurity experts. Powered with Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning tools, the company aims to mitigate potential threats through the Centre.